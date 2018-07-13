Federal grant fuels fire departments

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI)- A few area fire departments are getting more money to ensure crew members are better protected.

The Tupelo Fire Department is awarded $72,749 in grant money.

- Advertisement -

U.S. Senator Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced Friday FEMA grants would go to three area fire departments.

Columbus Fire Department will get $171,410 and Southaven is getting $87,830.

The grants are part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program or AFG.

The money will be used to install capture exhaust systems at their fire stations to protect crews from harmful effects of diesel exhaust fumes.