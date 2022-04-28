Federal help may be on the way to Clay County residents

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There may be federal help for people who live in Clay County.

Many residents there are still cleaning up damage from a tornado on March 22nd.

Governor Tate Reeves asked for a major disaster declaration. That would come from the federal government and allow assistance for individuals.

If approved, this money can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses.

According to the National Weather Service, 27 tornadoes swept through the state that day causing major damage to homes and injuring three people.

In addition to Clay County, Hinds, Holmes and Kemper are included in the request.