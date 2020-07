WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBI)- More federal money to pay for storm cleanup is coming to North Mississippi Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith says Lee County and the city of Corinth will be getting public grants to help pay for debris removal.

Here are the amounts being handed out:

Lee County – $2,317,143.54

City of Corinth – $2,265,868.31

This amounts to 75% of the costs related to damage connected to the October 2019 arrival of the remnants of Tropical Storm Olga.