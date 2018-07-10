Federal Investigation temporarily closes Starkville clinic

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A federal investigation is underway at the Starkville Internal Medicine Clinic.

Don White, Sr. Media Relations Specialist with the Office of Inspector General and the U.S. Dept. of Health & Human Services confirms a search warrant has been served.

No arrests have been made.

White said at this point in the investigation, he is not able to go into any more detail, he says the mission of the Office of the Inspector General is to fight waste, abuse and fraud in the programs of HHS.

The Starkville Internal Medicine Clinic was shut down Tuesday, following a mid-morning visit from agents at HHS.

Around 10 a.m., the waiting room was cleared and office staff were asked to leave for the day.

The federal agents on site appear to be going through paper records.

WCBI received a statement late Tuesday afternoon from OCH.

It is not known if the clinic will re-open on Wednesday.

Read the full statement from OCH Regional Medical Center below:

Leadership at OCH Regional Medical Center is aware that officials from several state and federal agencies visited the office of Dr. Ben Sanford and Starkville Internal Medicine earlier today.

The property and clinic building located at 107 Brandon Road is owned by OCH, but is leased by Dr. Sanford, a member of the OCH Medical Staff who is in private practice. The medical practice housed at Starkville Internal Medicine Clinic is not owned or managed by OCH.

“We regret to hear that Dr. Sanford’s practice has been interrupted under unknown circumstances, but the Medical Center and the OCH Medical Staff have policies, but the Medical Center and the OCH Medical Staff have policies in place to address situations such as this.” OCH Administrator/CEO Jim Jackson, said, “Dr. Sanford has been a respected part of the local medical community for many years, and we are hopeful that this matter will be resolved in a timely fashion with no findings of wrong-doing.”