Federal judges select new congressional lines for Alabama

ALABAMA (WCBI) – Federal judges selected new congressional lines for Alabama to give the state a second district where Black voters comprise a substantial portion of the voter base.

The judges ordered the state to use the new lines in the 2024 elections.

The three-judge panel stepped in to oversee the drawing of a new map after ruling that Alabama lawmakers flouted their instruction to fix a Voting Rights Act violation and create a second majority-Black district or something “quite close to it.”

Black voters in 2021 filed a lawsuit challenging the state’s existing plan that prevented them from electing their preferred candidates in all but one of Alabama’s districts.

