Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation for AL and MS to end

Ala. (WCBI) – Federal Unemployment benefits are coming to an end for Mississippi and Alabama.

Both Governors Tate Reeves and Kay Ivey announced plans to “opt-out” of the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation.

Compensation will end on June 12 for Mississippi and June 19 for Alabama.

That means the additional $300 weekly payment to unemployment recipients will end–as well as Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, and Mixed Earned Unemployment Compensation.

Any eligible entries filed prior to the end dates under any of the federal program requirements will continue to be processed.

Governor Ivey said this decision was made after reports from the Department of Labor came out stating that there are more jobs available now than prior to the pandemic.

The Department of Labor said “Ads for workers in the leisure and hospitality industry are up by 73%.”

and right now, the overall unemployment rate for Alabama is at 3.8%– the lowest in the Southeast.

