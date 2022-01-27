FedEx expanding ground operations in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – FedEx is expanding its ground operations in Lowndes County so more jobs are headed to our area.

The Golden Triangle Development Link hosted the groundbreaking ceremony today.

The Fortune 50 company is building an over 200,000 square-foot facility in the Industrial Complex area.

The move is said to not only create over 150 jobs within the building but cause a trickle-down effect for other companies to bring their business to the area.

“Any investment in Lowndes County is good for us. New tax dollars will be generated. It’s a great opportunity for new jobs and it’s just really great to have a presence like a company that is FedEx in our company,” said Meryl Fisackerly, Vice President of Economic Development.

The project is expected to be completed in about 6 months. For more information click here.