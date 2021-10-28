FedEx ground facility coming to the Golden Triangle Industrial Park

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Increased demand is leading to a major expansion in Lowndes County.

Work has begun on a new 200,000 square foot FedEx Ground facility on Charleigh Ford Road in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park.

The new hub is expected to create around one hundred jobs when it’s complete.

The cost of the project is estimated to be around 50 million dollars.

Increased internet sales, especially in the wake of the COVID pandemic, are driving the need for the expansion.

And economic developers see it moving into the future.

“But we see this facility serving a pretty big footprint in, in, North Mississippi and actually over into Alabama. 200 something thousand square foot facility can move a lot of product,” said Joe Max Higgins, Jr., CEO GTR Link.

The FedEx facility is already driving some new growth – the Link is overseeing an extension to Charleigh Ford Road to accommodate future needs.