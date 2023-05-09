Feeling like early summer

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI – We continue to get an early summer preview across north MS. This will continue for at least the next 5-7 days.

TUESDAY: Intervals of sun and clouds continue today with highs in the middle 80s. Similar to yesterday, limited rain coverage is expected for much of the day. A few heavier showers and storms may form after 4 PM across the region, but the coverage should remain relatively isolated.

WEDNESDAY: As an extra “push” in the upper levels arrives, a higher coverage of afternoon showers and storms is expected. Heavy rain & lightning are the primary concerns with these storms.

THURSDAY: Scattered rain could linger, but the threat for storms looks lower than previous days. Highs will stay in the lower 80s.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Rain coverage is likely to decrease but probably not be eliminated entirely. Still, with lower rain coverage, highs may make a run at the upper 80s for the weekend. It should be a nice lake or pool weekend, especially for the moms out there!