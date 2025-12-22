Feeling like Spring for Winter

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heading into a very nice week, with above average temperatures. Santa brought us Spring for Winter!

MONDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds will be sticking with us. A very isolated rain chance will too. Lows will be comfortable tonight, dropping only into the middle 50s.

TUESDAY: A little bit of a repeat from Monday, but slightly warmer. There will be clouds and another very isolated chance for us to see rain. Not many will experience it. Temperatures will begin the climb trend into the holidays. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s! Lows stay nice, in the low to middle 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE: An overall very nice day. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 70s. Way above average for this time of the year. There will be a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, with sun. Clouds will hold into the evening. Luckily, Santa has Rudolph’s glowing red nose. Should be an easy delivery night. Lows will stay in the low to middle 50s.