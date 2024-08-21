Feeling so nice

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – End of August and high temperatures are relatively comfortable? Crazy! These pleasant conditions will stick around through the end of the week, before temperatures begin warming back up and humidity returns.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Another very comfortable night, nearly fall like with how it is going to feel. Low temperatures will be back in the upper 50s to low 60s. Clear conditions will maintain with the light breeze from the North.

THURSDAY: Holding onto the trends. High temperatures across NE MS and western AL will be holding in the upper 80s to lower 90s. A clear sky will allow for plenty of sun, though a few clouds may try to work in from the East. Our western Alabama counties may have a light chance for some isolated showers. Overnight lows will be slightly warmer, in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Pretty much the same, comparing to Thursday’s forecast. Highs in the lower 90s, lows in the upper 60s. A few extra clouds will move in for the end of our week, but still allowing for plenty of sun.