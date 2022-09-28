Feeling the fall air

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Yesterday, temperatures made their way into the 70s! That trend of fall-like temperatures, mostly clear sky conditions, and brisk morning continues for the next couple of days.

WEDNESDAY: It is the middle of the week and temperatures are going to be in the mid 70s today! Clear and sunny sky conditions will make this Wednesday a great one to try and head outdoors. Maybe take lunch outside? There is also a fire weather warning in effect until 8PM. Any burning should be held off for the next couple of days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear conditions continue into this evening. Temperatures overnight will fall back into the upper 40s.

END OF THE WEEK: Temperatures will slowly begin warming back up. A little more cloud coverage will move back in also. Low temperatures will be in the lower 50s. For Friday night football games, you may want to consider a hot chocolate or hot apple cider before the drive home.

WEEKEND: Over the weekend, temperatures return to the upper 70s and lower 80s. Cloud coverage will become slightly more consistent. Sunday brings a light chance for some scattered showers at 20%.