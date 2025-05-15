Fees to increase for garbage pickup in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) -The bad news is that Lowndes County will soon be paying more for garbage pickup. The good news, however, is that county residents won’t be feeling the increase.

Golden Triangle Waste Services increased the amount it charges the county per household to just over $11 a month.

On top of that $11, the county also has processing fees it has to pay for billing services and other expenses, which increases the amount it charges to customers.

Supervisors have been expecting this increase for some time, and raised fees last year to $15 a month per household.

The difference between the customer’s bill and the county’s cost goes to insulating county residents from possible further rate increases from GTWS.

