Felix Wynn, sentenced 120 years in prison, now free and focused on the future

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In 2006, Felix Wynn was sentenced to 120 years in prison for selling cocaine.

After serving nearly 14 years, Wynn caught a glimmer of hope.

The state Supreme Court heard his appeal, ruled in his favor and sent his case back to Circuit Court for resentencing.

Last week, Judge Lee Howard sentenced Wynn again, this time to “time served”, making Felix Wynn a free man once again.

Wynn spoke to WCBI who said his 120-year sentence was a joke to him because it didn’t seem real.

“I smiled at them,” said Wynn. “I just don’t know. It just didn’t seem real. What you doing this to me for?”

Wynn said the transition to his new life in prison didn’t feel real either.

During his time away, he lost many people who were dear to his heart.

“It was tough because I lost my momma, my sister, aunt another first cousin,” he said. “But my fiancé was right there with me. And some more of my family. They didn’t throw me away. My family was right there with me.”

Wynn said he made sure to always keep busy while in prison.

“I participated in everything. I went to a bunch of classes. Bible study vo-tech you know culinary art. I went to everything drug and alcohol computer. I had about nine certificates. Then I worked maintenance, electrician, plumbing.”

Wynn said about six months ago he found out there was a chance he could soon be free.

After filing for an appeal numerous times, he was given a court date.

A chance at resentencing and a chance to go home.

Looking back at the whole experience, Wynn said, “It’s hard to explain. It’s over with. It’s hard to explain. Time went so fast. You know what I’m saying. I did what I was going to do. I tried to stay busy.”

Now, Wynn is set on making the most of his second chance. And he’s focused on his future.

“I just got to go on with my life, I’m not even going to think about that. I’m going to look forward. I’m going look forward and ain’t even looking back I’m looking forward.”

Wynn said he also plans on spending his free time talking to the youth on the importance of making the right decisions.