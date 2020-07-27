Fellow officers remember fallen Monroe County Deputy Dylan Pickle

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Tributes have been pouring in on social media for 24-year-old deputy, Dylan Pickle. Those words of encouragement are from family, friends, and strangers.

The Monroe County Sheriff and others in the department share their recollections about the young man who was seeing his dream come true.

- Advertisement -

Deputy Dylan Pickle had worked with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department since 2016. He started out as a corrections officer, but his ultimate goal was to patrol the streets. The sheriff and others who worked with the deputy said he was finally living and realizing his lifelong dream.

Captain Scotty Clark says a photo, on his wall, captures the spirit of Deputy Dylan Pickle.

“He was a character, we were sitting there on the couch having a little break, decided he wanted to come over there and jump on the back of the couch, and do some horseplaying around with us there,” said Capt. Clark.

He says Deputy Pickle knew how to lighten the mood at just the right time, but took his job seriously all the time.

Clark says Pickle gave one hundred percent from the time he was hired as a corrections officer in 2016. He took a break when he was deployed with the National Guard to Syria, and when he returned, he was back at the sheriff’s department.

He became a daytime supervisor and eventually worked his way into a transport job. Pickle paid his way through the police academy in Moorhead and landed a spot as a deputy. It was his dream job.

“Even as a little kid he wanted to be in law enforcement, to be a police officer and he spent a lot of money to buy a lot of gear for himself to make himself successful,” said Capt. John Bishop.

Pickle had just completed the Field Training Officer Program and was ready to be on the streets on his own.

“Dylan was a go-getter, he came to work, had a smile on his face, he loved his job, he always had your back,” said Transport Officer Tyler Stanford.

“You can second guess, yourself and think, ‘did we promote him too quick, put him on the road too fast, but he was doing what he wanted to do and we were giving him a shot to do what he wanted to do, and he loved doing it, I would not have changed that, I believe our days are numbered and I also believe he got to do what he wanted to do,” said Sheriff Kevin Crook.

The sheriff and others who worked alongside Deputy Pickle know the days, weeks and months ahead will be tough, but they also know the community M 17 loved so much will be there through prayer and support.

Deputy Pickle’s funeral arrangements are being handled by E E Pickle Funeral Home of Amory.