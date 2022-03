TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- A traffic stop in Tupelo leads to a firearm arrest.

Last Thursday, Tupelo Police pulled over a Ford pick-up on Wilson Street.

Police found a semi-automatic rifle that was reported stolen in Lee County.

The driver, Jamarcus Shumpert of Shannon, was arrested and charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm.

Shumpert’s bond was set at $25,000.

Tupelo and Lee County Investigators are assisting each other on the case.