Felony charges brought against Winston County man

WINSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – They say timing is everything and it worked out for some Winston County investigators.

LeAndre Macon was charged with felony fleeing, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Investigators told WCBI that Macon approached a checkpoint last week and drove away from deputies, which started a pursuit.

At that same time, warrants were being signed for Macon in connection to a June shooting.

That gunfire was initially reported as an attempted burglary.

However, as the investigation unfolded Macon was accused of luring the victim to his house using text messages.

He was charged with the shooting after the pursuit ended and was brought to jail.

Bond for Macon was set at $25,000

