Felony charges following attack in Starkville

STARKVILLE ( WCBI) – A Tupelo man faces three felony charges after making his way into a Starkville home Sunday morning.

Starkville Police say 32 year old Matthew Davis is accused of burglarizing a West Bound Street home around 7:20 Sunday morning. 90 minutes later Davis is suspected of choking a woman and forcing her to go to Tupelo against her will.

Davis faces kidnapping, Domestic violence – aggravated assault and burglary charges. Bond is set at $150,000.

This incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information into this, or any other, incident is asked to contact the Starkville Police Department at 662-323-4131 or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.