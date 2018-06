TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A traffic stop in Tishimingo County leads to a felony arrest.

Shawn Strickland, 30, of Tennessee has been charged with Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Tishimingo Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Strickland during a traffic stop after learning he was not licensed.

While conducting a search, authorities allegedly found meth in the suspect’s pocket.

Strickland’s bond is set at $5,000.