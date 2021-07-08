FEMA approves five additional counties for Public Assistance for Winter WX Disaster

PEARL, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – FEMA approves Mississippi’s request for additional counties to receive public assistance following February’s Winter Weather Event. Throughout the week of February 11-19, 2021, Mississippi experienced multiple rounds of winter weather resulting in an estimated $25 million worth of damage to public infrastructure. With the additional counties, a total of 36 counties and the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians are eligible to apply for federal public assistance.

After further assessments, the following five counties are now eligible to apply for public assistance for FEMA Disaster 4598: Clay, Holmes, Quitman, Webster, and Wilkinson.

Here’s a complete list of counties approved by FEMA for public assistance: Adams, Attala, Choctaw, Claiborne, Clay, Copiah, Covington, Franklin, Grenada, Hinds, Holmes, Jasper, Jefferson, Jefferson Davis, Kemper, Lafayette, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Leake, Lincoln, Neshoba, Newton, Noxubee, Pike, Quitman, Rankin, Scott, Simpson, Smith, Tallahatchie, Walthall, Warren, Webster, Wilkinson, Winston and Yazoo and Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians.

The purpose of the Public Assistance (PA) Grant Program is to support municipalities and counties recovering from major disasters by providing them with grant assistance for debris removal, life-saving emergency protective measures, and restoring public infrastructure. This assistance is not for homeowners or business owners.