FEMA approves state request to add counties to request for assistance

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Itawamba County residents may now be eligible for assistance for damage related to June storms.

Governor Tate Reeves announced that FEMA approved Mississippi’s request to add counties to the request for public assistance.

The week of June 14 through June 19, Mississippi experienced a record-setting 18 tornadoes across the state.

Initially, 16 counties were included in the disaster declaration.

After further assessments, 12 more have been added, including Itawamba.

Residents who received damage as a result of these storms are now eligible to apply for federal public assistance.

If you think you may qualify, go to FEMA’s website www.fema.org

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter