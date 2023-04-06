FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Amory to close Easter Sunday

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center in Amory will be closed on Easter Sunday.

It will be open Saturday and again on Monday.

The regular hours of operation are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Again, this weekend’s closing will only be for Easter Sunday.

A tax extension has been given to storm survivors by the IRS. The filing deadline in federal disaster areas is now July 31.

Amory officials said the school system is on track to reopen Tuesday.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter