FEMA individual assistance information released

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Information on how to apply for FEMA individual assistance was released Tuesday.

FEMA approved individual assistance to people living in Lowndes County who were affected by the tornado.

- Advertisement -

You can apply online or by phone at:

1-800-621-FEMA (3362)

TTY 1-800-462-7585

DisasterAssistance.gov

You will need the following information to complete your registration:

Name and address

Social Security Number (SSN) OR the SSN of a minor child in the household who is a U.S. Citizen, Non-Citizen National or Qualified Alien.

Number of occupants living in the household at time of the storm

Annual Household Income at time of storm

Contact Information (phone number, mailing address, email address*, and damaged home address)

Vehicles damaged and Auto Insurance

Homeowner or Rental Insurance Information (coverage, insurance company name, etc.)

Bank Account Information: name, type of account (checking or savings), routing number and account number. (if you are eligible to receive financial assistance, the money can be deposited in your account)

The Disaster Recovery Center will be opening this week Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at East Columbus Gym at 22 Lawrence Street.

It will then be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You must bring your FEMA registration number to the DRC.

The Small Business Administration will also be on site. Businesses, homeowners and renters can apply for loans.