FEMA to visit Grenada Co. for winter storm application assistance

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is some good news for residents in Grenada County who were affected by January’s winter storm.

According to the Grenada County Government Highlights Facebook page, a Disaster Survivor Assistance Team from FEMA will be in Grenada to guide any resident needing help applying for assistance from the winter storm.

The team will be located at 370 Van Dorn Street from Monday, April 27, to Friday, May 1, from 8 am – 6 pm.

The team will be there again on Saturday, May 2, from 8 am – 2 pm.

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