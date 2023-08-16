FEMA village to house storm victims is in the works

The Federal Emergency Management Agency selected a site to create a village to house victims.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Back in March, an EF3 Tornado tore through Amory leaving many homes devastated. Many people are still trying to get back in their homes and FEMA has been working to make that happen.

For four months, tornado victims have been staying in places that are not their homes.

“I’ve been out four months and it’s been stressful, stressful,” said Amory resident Robert Spratt.

“I would go back to Moore Manor today if I could,” said Resident of Moore Manor Elbert Latham. “That’s the truth, I’m ready to go back to Moore Manor.”

Moore Manor took a hard hit from the tornado, and residents had to move out.

Many of them have spent months at Heritage Inn and Suites, just one mile from their apartment.

Manager Mike Patel said that around 33 storm victim families are staying at the hotel.

“They are here because they lost something,” Patel said. “They are not here to enjoy a vacation. They are always feeling homesick.”

“It has been very hard for them, and hard for them to find comfort in somewhere like this,” said Heritage Inn and Suites front desk clerk Sarah Coleman.

FEMA representative Darryl Dragoo said they are here for those victims and are working as hard as they can to get them into a temporary FEMA village.

Dragoo said many factors went into choosing this location and the units will use all available utilities.

“We have units that are, what most people think of as a mobile home,” Dragoo said. “These units are one-bedroom, two-bedroom, or three-bedroom, and we also use travel trailers.”

The temporary home is built exactly for them. if they need to lay asphalt, build a ramp, or whatever the need is, they will handle it.

“Our units are literally built and designed to meet that survivor’s household need,” Dragoo said. “We will build it out so they have everything they need for that safe, inhabitable location.”

Dragoo said FEMA is working through a lease agreement which should be closed soon. Then, environmental and preservation workers will come in. After those steps are complete, FEMA expects to place the units within 45-60 days.

“I want people to know we’re not leaving,” Dragoo said. “Recovery is hard and it requires time. Every step, every day is hard, but nobody is giving up. Recover takes a long time, but we can get there.”

An information meeting on the FEMA village will be held tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at the Benjamin Wax Community Center.

