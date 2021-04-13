FEMA will reimburse some funeral expenses up to $9,000

UNITED STATES (WCBI) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications from people with COVID-19 funeral-related expenses.

Two pieces of federal legislation have allowed FEMA to reimburse some funeral expenses up to 9,000 dollars.

A death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19 and the person must have died after January 20, 2020.

You must include funeral home documents, such as receipts and funeral home contracts.

If you received money from outside sources for funeral costs, those must be included in the application.

For more information on how to sign up for the funds click here.