Female officers share their experience in law enforcement

NORTHEAST MISS. (WCBI) – March is Women’s History Month, a time to recognize the contributions women make every day.

Two local women in law enforcement are doing just that, serving their communities with passion and purpose.

“I love to do what I do. I love to serve,” said Lieutenant Rhonda Sanders with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

For nearly 30 years, Lt. Rhonda Sanders has worn the badge with pride.

She is now the Public Relations Officer for the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.

But her path into law enforcement wasn’t easy.

“We had to kind of prove ourselves that we were supposed to be here. I went through the academy just like all the males did. I was asked to do exactly the same thing that the males were doing, and I made it,” said Sanders.

As the first black woman to work for the Columbus Police Department, Sanders said the job requires dedication, sacrifice, and resilience, especially when it comes to balancing work and family.

“I have sacrificed many years away from my family. I did ten years of night shift, and other years, I worked in other units with all different kind of hours,” said Sanders.

Captain Tara Sloan has been in law enforcement for 20 years.

She currently serves as a leader in the West Point Police Department.

“Did I imagine being a captain this soon in my career? No, but I knew that one day, it was going to come,” said Sloan.

Sloan said she aims to accomplish anything she puts her mind to.

She said being a woman in the field has only fueled her ambition.

“I got in law enforcement because I saw that there were less females in law enforcement. I wanted to challenge myself after seeing what the requirements were,” said Sloan.

And now, she’s focused on inspiring the next generation of female officers.

Sloan said women also help bring a nurturing component to the force.

“If you got this person that’s crying, it’s okay as an officer to cry as well. It’s okay to show that side. We don’t have to always show that side. That muscle side. Show the heartfelt side. You know, the ‘Hey, I got you,'” said Sloan.

Lt. Sanders adds that one of the most important parts of the job is meeting people where they are and truly listening.

