Few clouds Friday to storms Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A nice end to the week, with a few extra clouds. Changes this weekend could bring a severe weather threat.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Staying clear, plenty of open sky. Temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to the start of the week. Overnight lows drop to the lower 60s.

FRIDAY: Beginning to see the changes. It will be a nice day! There will be a mix of sun and scattered clouds throughout the end of the week. Moisture building in will increase the cloud quantity by the evening and into Saturday morning. Good news is that conditions will be staying dry for those football games! Lows a bit more mild, in the middle 60s.

WEEKEND: A strong cold front is expected this weekend. Our area is in a Level 1 – Marginal Risk for severe weather, with wind being the highest threat. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, so be prepared with your safety plan just in case. Timing is “considerably uncertain” as stated by the Storm Prediction Center. Models still have not agreed on when this system will pass through our area. A current ROUGH timeline is approximately 8PM Saturday until 5AM Sunday. This is going to be an overnight event. This means you need multiple ways to receive alerts that will wake you up. Stay with us for more.