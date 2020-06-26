You’ll probably want to keep the rain jacket or umbrella on standby for the next several days as chances for pop-up showers and storms continue. We’re not expecting a complete washout, but the chances for rain will be there. Temperatures will stay hot and humid with highs near 90.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Light showers will remain possible overnight, otherwise we’ll stay mostly cloudy and mild. Lows will be near 70 with light southerly winds.

SATURDAY: We’re expecting that most of the day Saturday will be dry. We’ll have a brief round of showers early in the morning and the chance for some very isolated pop-up storms in the afternoon hours. Most of us will see a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s. While rain chances are minimal, keep an eye on the weather just in case one of those downpours happens to pop up near your location.

SUNDAY: Much like Saturday, most if not all of the day will be dry, but we’ll keep a 20% chance for a rogue pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. Any shower or storm will be very brief. Highs near 90.

MONDAY: We’ll see some peeks of sunshine with a few afternoon clouds for Monday. Again, we’ll keep the chance for some afternoon pop-up storms in play, but most of us won’t see rainfall. Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s to near 90 by the afternoon.

TUESDAY-FRIDAY: Rain chances look to be a little higher for the middle and end of the week, ranging from 40%-50%. Highs will range from the upper 80s to near 90 with overnight lows in the low 70s.

