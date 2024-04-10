Few more showers, winds pick up

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Scattered showers and a few more thunderstorms continue through tonight and into tomorrow. The winds will be picking up speed tonight and throughout our Thursday. Clearer sky on the way!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Localized gusty winds over 40 mph are possible overnight. Additionally, scattered showers and storms may redevelop as the air recovers just a bit through the evening/overnight hours.

A High Wind Advisory will continue through Thursday.

THURSDAY: Gusty winds are set to continue through our Thursday. Winds could gust up to 20-30 mph at times. Areas of rain are expected to start the day but will gradually shift east through the afternoon/early evening. Clouds will persist as well but should clear by the evening. High temperatures will reach the middle 60s…possibly upper 60s if clearing occurs faster.

FRIDAY/WEEKEND: Here comes the sun…We’ll see mostly sunny & mild to warm days from Friday into the weekend. Sunday’s afternoon temps should return to the lower 80s.