Few more “warmer” days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Afternoons will be above freezing for a few more days. Hopefully, icing will continue to melt.

TUESDAY NIGHT: It is going to be cold again. Temperatures through the night will fall into the teens and 20s. Slightly warmer than last night. Clouds will continue passing through. There will be a chance for patchy fog as well.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds maintain into the morning, clearing slightly by the afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the middle 40s. Sun will continuing aiding in the melting process for our northern and western counties. Overnight lows will be staying below freezing, in the low to middle 20s.

THURSDAY: Slightly warmer, potentially reaching the upper 40s by the afternoon. Clouds will continue throughout the day, as moisture continues pulling in from the South. There is potential for some precipitation going overnight and into Friday. Temperatures staying below freezing overnight with another Arctic blast moving in behind the front, it could be a quick moving wintry mix. We will continue watching through the week.