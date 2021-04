JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Very few of Mississippi’s COVID-19 cases are from a United Kingdom variant.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs says only 8 percent of the state’s coronavirus cases are due to the UK variant.

That strain is known as B-1-1-7.

However, Dobbs warned that could change quickly.

That’s why he’s encouraging more people to get vaccinated.

More than one point three million doses have been given.

Over 553 thousand Mississippians are fully vaccinated.