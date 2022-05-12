Few storms end the week, better chance for weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm, humid weather leads to some degree of storm chances over the next several days.

THURSDAY: A substantial increase in moisture/humidity has occurred in the last 24 hours. This increase alongside highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees again today will yield a chance for a few developing storms. Some of these storms could briefly grow strong with gusty winds or hail. Most activity should die out after sunset with lows back in the 60s.

FRIDAY: The best axis of moisture shifts slightly west, bringing higher rain and storm chances for the I-55 corridor toward the MS River. Once again, a few strong to severe storms are possible with hail/gusty winds the primary concern.

WEEKEND: A disturbed west to northwest flow aloft could aid in one or more clusters of storms moving through the region, the first of which could arrive early Saturday. Another could arrive late Sunday, but plenty of dry time will be mixed in as well. Stay tuned for further updates and specifics on this forecast.

NEXT WEEK: Spotty showers and storms stay possible to kick off the week, but it looks like conditions will trend drier and warmer by Wednesday.