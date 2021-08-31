Few storms tomorrow, but sunny skies return Thursday

Hurricane Ida pushed out of our region this morning, and clearing conditions have commenced. A much calmer forecast is on the horizon this week as high pressure builds into the region.

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm conditions with overnight lows in the upper sixties.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the mid-eighties. Isolated thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. Chance of rain: 30%.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few thunderstorms possible early; otherwise, partly cloudy and seasonably cool. Lows in the middle-60s. Chance of rain: 20%.

THIS WEEK: High pressure will keep the region rain-free and even provide a couple of sunny days to close out the week. In fact, the drier air will be noticeable at the surface too. Afternoon high temperatures will moderate into the upper-80s and low-90s by the end of the weekend and early next week.