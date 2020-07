A log truck driver is injured after his rig turns over and catches fire.

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI)- A log truck driver is injured after his rig turns over and catches fire.

The crash happened on Highway 9, near Ackerman.

- Advertisement -

This photo is from the police department’s Facebook page.

State troopers say the 18-wheeler that 52-year-old Terence Pullum of Kosciusko went into the northbound lane and then was overcorrected.

The truck turned over, spilling logs across the road.

Pullum was taken to a Jackson hospital to be treated for his burns.