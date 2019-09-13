Fifth arrest made in connection to Cotton District fight

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A fifth arrest was made in connection to a violent fight last weekend in Starkville.

Police arrested Elijah Nelson, 21, of Biloxi. He’s charged with simple assault.

A fight early Sunday morning happened in the Cotton District. Police have arrested who they believe were the instigators of the fight earlier this week.

Police said the large brawl started after two men allegedly verbally assaulted a female.

The fight was caught on video and circulated all over social media.

Police ask anyone with information on the fight to give them a call.