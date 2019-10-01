Fifth case of lung-illness related to vaping reported in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (MSDH PRESS RELEASE) – Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) reported one additional identified case of a vaping-related lung illness in Mississippi, bringing the state total to five with one death. All identified cases have been in individuals between 18 and 34 years of age.

Mississippi is part of a national investigation into severe pulmonary disease or lung injury linked to the use of e-cigarette products (vaping). Nationwide, as of September 24, there have been 805 cases of lung illness reported from 46 states and one U.S. territory. Twelve deaths have been reported from 10 states.

While many of the cases in the U.S. report vaping cannabis products, such as tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), in addition to nicotine products, no specific product such as the device, liquid, refill pods or cartridge has been clearly identified as the cause of illness.

Symptoms of severe vaping-related lung illness include cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea, fever and fatigue. Symptoms develop anywhere from over a few days of use to weeks of using e-cigarettes.

Until an exact cause of the illness has been determined, the CDC recommends the following actions:

If you are concerned about the health risks, consider refraining from using e-cigarettes or vaping products.

If you are an adult who used e-cigarettes containing nicotine to quit cigarette smoking, do not return to smoking cigarettes.

If you have recently used an e-cigarette or vaping product and you have symptoms like those reported above, see your healthcare provider.

Additionally, Mississippians are urged to not buy products off the street containing THC or other cannabinoids. Do not modify or add substances to e-cigarette products that are not intended by the manufacturer.

For more information on the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping, visit the MSDH website at HealthyMS.com/lungillness.