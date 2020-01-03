Fifth inmate killed in more violence in Mississippi prisons

MISSISSIPPI (AP) — A fifth inmate has died in violence in a Mississippi prison, as clashes between prisoners continue.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton tells local news outlets that 36-year-old Dennoris Howell was stabbed to death before dawn Friday at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

- Advertisement -

Howell is the fifth inmate to be killed by another inmate since Sunday, and the third at Parchman.

Another inmate was stabbed at 3 a.m. Friday incident and taken to a Memphis, Tennessee, hospital.

Some local officials have described the violence as gang-related, but state officials haven’t said what’s driving the violence.