Fight between two men leads to an assault arrest in Lafayette Co.

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight in Lafayette County leads to more than just bloody knuckles and bruises.

On Wednesday, May 21, Lafayette County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call on County Road 251 for a reported fight between two males.

When they arrived, one of the male suspects fled the scene.

The other male was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

After further investigation, Tracy Goins of Thaxton was arrested in Pontotoc County and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.

Goins is being charged with Aggravated Assault on a Vulnerable Person over the age of 65 and felony possession of a firearm.

His bond was set at $50,000.

