Fight leads to a shooting and two arrests in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A fight in Starkville early in the week leads to a shooting and two arrests a couple of days later.

Monday night, Starkville Police were called to the area of Yellowjacket Drive and Eckford Drive for a fight involving a gun.

There were no shots fired.

A juvenile was arrested on misdemeanor charges of Simple Assault, Disturbance of a Business, and False Information.

On Thursday evening, February 27, officers responded to multiple gunshot calls in that same area.

Police say this incident was related to an earlier fight.

There were no injuries, but property was damaged.

After running several search warrants, police arrested Tomarkus Gray and Morlando Perry, Junior.

Both men have been charged with Aggravated Assault.

