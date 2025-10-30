Fight leads to gunfire in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police make an arrest following a shooting on 7th Avenue North.

The shooting happened Tuesday night outside near a neighborhood store.

A fight turned violent on Columbus’ north side Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of 7th Ave North just before 7.

“When officers arrived on scene, the victim Bobby Brewer Jr. was laying in the middle of the street of 7th Ave North … single gunshot wound to the upper leg,” said CPD Public Information Officer Bryan Moore.

The 41-year-old was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Columbus police arrested 35-year-old Arsenio Reynolds on Wednesday for Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

“Apparently, him and Bobby had a physical altercation where Arsenio Reynolds pulled a firearm and shot him in the leg,” said Moore.

Investigators said they’ve responded to calls in that neighborhood before.

Witnesses tell WCBI that Reynolds was being assaulted before firing the shot, but police say that doesn’t change the charges.

“We highly encourage those witnesses to come in and talk to our investigation department, but that does not take away the fact a convicted felon had possession of a firearm,” said Moore.

Brewer’s injuries are not life-threatening.

If you have any information on the case, please call CPD or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.

