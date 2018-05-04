Final day of graduation at Mississippi State

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Friday is the final day of graduation at Mississippi, where more than 3,200 students will receive their degree.

Former Rhode Island Chief Justice Frank Williams is the graduation speaker.

He is a noted historian and current president of the Ulysses S. Grant Association.

Williams and his wife donated their collection of Abraham Lincoln and Civil War memorabilia to MSU.

He is also receiving a Doctor of Public Service honorary degree from the university.

The final graduation ceremony was Friday afternoon.