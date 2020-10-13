Final Results for House District 37 and Senate District 15

WCBI – Tonight held the runoff election for House District 37 and Senate District 15 seats.

The first race is Senate District 15.

It looks like Bart Williams is leading Joyce Yates with 4,057 to 3,513.

You’ll remember Yates is the former director of the Wellness Program at Mississippi State University and Williams is a Starkville business owner.

Next up we have the race for House of Representatives District 37.

Lynn Wright is leading David Chism with 1,544 to 914.

Chism is also a businessman and Wright is a former school superintendent.

Remember, these results are unofficial since affidavit ballots have not yet been counted in each county.