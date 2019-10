FINAL SCORES: Thursday Night HS FB Frenzy

Final scores from week eight games of the high school football season as of October 10, 2019:

HOUSTON 12, CHOCTAW COUNTY 24

SHANNON 14, ITAWAMBA AHS 22

JZ GEORGE 6, EAST WEBSTER 41

SOUTHAVEN 34, TUPELO 35

NOXAPATER 39, FRENCH CAMP 7

CALHOUN CITY 36, EUPORA 0

SOUTH PONTOTOC 0, PONTOTOC 35

NANIH WAIYA 42, BRUCE 31

NORTH PONTOTOC 0, NEW ALBANY 19

HAMILTON 0, TCPS 41

AMORY 56, ALCORN CENTRAL 0

NEW HOPE 19, SALITLLO 16

BIGGERSVILLE 24, BALDWYN 13

BOONEVILLE 35, BELMONT 7

NOXUBEE COUNTY 14, CORINTH 51

WATER VALLEY 21, INDEPENDENCE 17

CHOCTAW CENTRAL 14, LOUISVILLE 43

EAST UNION 42, WALNUT 7

COFFEEVILLE 30, RIVERSIDE 0

NETTLETON 16, KOSSUTH 20

OXFORD 51, DESOTO CENTRAL 6