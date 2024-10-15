Finally feeling like fall

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Mild days and chilly nights lie ahead for the rest of the week. A gradual warm up is expected for the weekend.

TUESDAY: Expect plenty of sun through the day with highs in the lower 70s for most. Another reinforcing shot of even cooler air arrives after sunset, leaving a chilly overnight.

TUESDAY NIGHT: As the front passes around sunset, expect briefly gusty winds up to 30 mph. This will cause increased fire danger as well. Overnight lows behind the front will drop into the lower 40s for most, though a few northern areas could see upper 30s.

REST OF WEEK: Strong high pressure will be in control for most of the Southeast, leading to sunny, mild days and clear, chilly nights. In fact, 30s are expected area-wide by Wednesday and Thursday nights. There could even be a little patchy frost. Afternoon highs will be in the 60s Wednesday but will moderate into the upper 70s by Sunday.