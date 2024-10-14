Finally feeling like Fall!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a cold front passed early Monday morning, Fall-like conditions have arrived! Expect cooler temperatures and mild conditions throughout the week. Overnight lows will be chilly!! The dry pattern will persist with plenty of sunshine in store.

MONDAY: It will be a cooler kickoff to the week, with a high in the mid-70s and a light breeze out of the North. There will be clear conditions, with an abundance of sunshine and low humidity. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful conditions!!

MONDAY NIGHT: It will be chilly after sunset! Cooler temperatures are expected overnight and through the early-morning hours of Tuesday. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-40s, with subtle clouds clearing by sunrise.

TUESDAY: The sunny, dry conditions we’ve been experiencing will continue throughout the rest of the week. It will be windy, with wind gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures are expected to reach the lower 70s, with overnight lows dropping into the lower 40s.

REST OF THE WEEK: The pattern of sunshine and comfortable conditions continues, with minimal clouds and a light breeze from the North. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s by midweek. A high pressure system will be in control, keeping the high temperatures sustained in the 70s. It will continue to be very nice, with sunny conditions on repeat!