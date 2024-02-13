Finally, some sunshine returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A chilly Tuesday is ahead, but a warming trend is in store for the rest of the week before the next strong weekend front.

TUESDAY: As high pressure builds in from the west, the sky will be mostly sunny…finally! Afternoon highs will reach the 50s with less wind.

TUESDAY NIGHT: The sky stays clear, and with calm winds, lows should drop to near freezing. There could be some patchy fog as well, especially given recent heavy rains.

REST OF WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday look fantastic w/plenty of sun both days and highs in the 60s. Mornings stay chilly but pleasant in the 30s. By Friday, another front will be approaching from the northwest. Clouds will increase through the day, and showers become possible Friday night.

WEEKEND: A front will pass through early Saturday with additional showers possible, but then the weather turns MUCH colder by Saturday afternoon as temperatures drop at least into the 40s. 20s are possible by Saturday night!