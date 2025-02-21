Finance & entrepreneurship students take part in West Point Expo

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – “Welcome to the Real World!” was the theme of the West Point High Schools simulation workshop.

The Personal Finance and Entrepreneurship classes took part in the event.

During the workshop, students were assigned jobs and had to manage their income, track their expenses,

and update their checkbook balances.

Students were also assigned an educational level, job, marital status, and number of children.

If participants ran out of money, they had the option to take on a second or even third job.

The goal was to show students how spending affects their quality of life, the impact of education on income, and the importance of budgeting and planning.

<“This a real world project. It’s showing us how real life works. The childcare, the housing, showing us how the real world will be. Something that shocked me is the child health care if you have kids. The health care is of 2000 a month. In the real world, it’s hard,” said Jermarion Edwards, a senior at West Point High School.

“It’s important to have for the kids to get them ready because a lot of them are getting ready to graduate. So just so that they can understand the responsibility that they have waiting for them in a couple of months,” said Business Technology Teacher, Latesha Bush.

The event was from 9:30 a.m. to 2:50 p.m.

