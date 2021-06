COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Since 1988, Financial Concepts, a financial planning company, has resided in Columbus on second avenue north.

Due to growth, the company will operate at a new location to better serve its clients.

Financial Concepts’ new home will stay in Columbus at the Old Gilmer lot.

The property’s new name will be “The Magnolia at Riverhill.”

It will serve as a multi-use property with commercial and residential space.