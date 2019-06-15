Finding that perfect gift for dad.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Finding that perfect Father’s Day gift can be a challenge. And with Father’s Day only a day away last-minute shoppers were out and about.

Father’s Day weekend is here, and people of all ages are wanting to get that perfect gift, but some have waited until the last minute

Sales Manager of Academy Sports Michelle Cantrell says that she is happy that shoppers chose her store for this weekend.

“It makes me feel really great that we can you know take care of customers and provide this location and be here fort hem and service them in their need here in the community,” said Cantrell.

Cantrell says that the increase in traffic this weekend is not a surprise to her.

“We see a lot of traffic. You know we get a lot of people in here shopping for their dads. It’s destination dad as we like to call it,” said Cantrell.

Some people like Levi Warner have no problem finding a gift for dad.

“Man, he is my hero. He is everything to me,” said Warner.

While some people are rushing to get that perfect gift, Cooper Anthony already has his dads gift ready.

“He’s going to go nuts like my dogs do when I didn’t see them in a month,” said Anthony.

Anthony says his dad holds a special place in his heart.

“He means a lot to me, and he’s a wonderful coach. He always tells me to run around on the base pads, and I love him so much,” Anthony.

According to the National Retail Federation, Father’s Day spending is expected to reach an all-time high of $16 billion.